UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoF Launches Federal Automated Revenue Estimation System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

MoF launches Federal Automated Revenue Estimation System

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, has announced the launch of the Federal Automated Revenue Estimation System, FARES, as part of its strategy to further enhance government operations in order to advance digital transformation in the country.

The system will automate the ministry’s revenue estimations model and further improve integration of data to calculate estimates based on statistical and accounting standards.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of Resource and Budget Sector, pointed out the importance FARES, which coincides with the revenue cycle of 2022-2026. The Ministry of Finance is preparing for the next cycle with the end of the current one being at the end of 2021.

Al Yateem reaffirmed the ministry’s efforts to enhance financial technologies and launch new digital initiatives that bolster the UAE Vision 2021, as well as the goals of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

He said, "MoF embraces the latest technological solutions, including AI to prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We are on course to digitise the government’s financial operations in line with highest international standards."

The new system affords federal ministries and government bodies several advantages, including a unified window to link all relevant data between the federal financial system and the e-dirham system.

This facilitates decision-making and enhances efficiency by providing data from a unified and verified sources. It also calculates estimates based on accurate statistical and accounting principles, and in accordance with international best practices.

The system also links the revenue estimation system and the federal budget system, and extracts reports through a unified system, making it easier for the user to compare actual and historical revenue data.

The FARES system is based on estimated transactions, which reflect economic activity of government services. It also allows users to assess the influence economic drivers such as GDP, inflation, labour market index, and more.

Furthermore, users can also extract revenue data and key metadata, including service codes, service prices, and historical and actual service transaction volumes by ministry and service location from the e-dirham system to provide a monthly revenue estimate.

The Ministry of Finance held workshops for federal entities specialists in December 2019, ahead of the system’s launch. The second workshop was held in February 2020, where the final version of the system was unveiled, and was followed by training for relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Budget UAE Rashid February December 2019 2020 Market All From Government Best Labour

Recent Stories

France's Total Cuts 2020 Oil Production Outlook by ..

33 minutes ago

China to launch new rocket as it eyes moon trip

33 minutes ago

Ehsaas beneficiaries can complete biometric identi ..

33 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

33 minutes ago

Patrolling police arrested 12 POs, seized 1920 gra ..

33 minutes ago

Belarusian President Planning Phone Call With Puti ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.