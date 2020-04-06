UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoF Launches First Phase Of Unified Digital Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

MoF launches first phase of unified digital platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, has announced the launch of the unified digital platform to settle fees for common Federal and local government services, to find an optimal interconnected alternative with the aforementioned systems, and to provide shared government services without manual procedures.

The new platform will manage financial settlements and accounting operations, thus aligning data accuracy and ensuring speed, efficiency and effectiveness. The aim is to achieve sustainability of financial flows for federal and local revenue, using modern systems and technologies.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF, stressed that this platform is in line with the ministry’s endeavour to enhance cooperation with other government entities by bolstering FinTech platforms and services to achieve their strategic, operational and financial goals.

He said, "The platform, which was developed to the highest global security standards, links various local and federal government entities, and ensures the sustainability of financial flow for federal revenue."

For his part, Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Finance Department of Sharjah, lauded the Ministry's initiative, noting that it is a step that significantly and effectively contributes to strengthening joint financial work between federal and local entities in the UAE.

Al-Sayegh said that the Finance Department of Sharjah uses the latest digital systems when providing its services, and adheres to the highest standards of technology, confidentiality and information security. The link with the Ministry of Finance is in line with the tech infrastructure of the department, and is aligned with the approved financial systems and delivers the necessary efficiency, speed and accuracy, he added.

On the new platform, the data of the federal services provided by the systems of the federal authorities and the entities in local governments will be extracted and collected from various sources. It will then be used to issue digital, automated reports on the revenue owed by the authorities in local and federal government entities.

The platform will then settle the federal financial dues, through direct bank transfers, or by directly linking the local authorities’ systems, in addition to automatically implementing the processes of registering information on the federal financial system at the Ministry of Finance.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Sharjah Bank From Government

Recent Stories

Realme, The World's Fastest-growing Smartphone Bra ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in city in Lahore

27 seconds ago

Islamophobia spreading like wild fire in India: Pr ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee loses 23 paisas in interbank

11 minutes ago

Islamophobia spreading like wild fire in India – ..

27 minutes ago

Punjab Minister for Food Sami Ullah Ch resigns

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.