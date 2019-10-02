MoF launches new initiatives during GITEX Technology Week 2019

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Finance has announced its participation in the Federal Government Stand at the GITEX Technology Week 2019 from 6th-10th October, 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where it will review the latest electronic and smart solutions and the best technology practices.

The ministry said that during the GITEX Technology Week, it will launch new smart and innovative initiatives that reaffirm its keenness to develop its services and adopt the best digital transformation, in line with the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in transitioning from e-government to smart government.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, affirmed the ministry's keenness to actively participate in the GITEX Technology Week, as it is the largest of its kind in the MENA region and South Asia. He said, "The Ministry of Finance takes a proactive and forward-looking approach and adopts digital solutions and innovative initiatives that enhance the efficiency and quality of the services provided, as it is committed to achieving the highest levels of happiness among customers.

"

He added, "Ahead of this regional and global event, the Ministry of Finance held several meetings and internal brainstorming sessions to identify services and initiatives that can be unveiled during the GITEX Technology Week. The ministry's team will work directly with the public to get their feedback and suggestions on the services provided, and to introduce them to the most prominent smart technologies launched by the ministry that were designed to serve the public."

In addition to launching new initiatives, the ministry's participation in the GITEX includes holding specialised workshops that inform the public about the smart and innovative services and projects implemented by the ministry, and organising discussion sessions to deliberate and present the pioneering initiatives launched by the ministry to various segments of society.

The 39th edition of the GITEX Technology Week 2019 will be held under the theme, "Synergising the Mind and Technology Economy", with the participation of more than 4,800 exhibitors from more than 140 countries. The exhibition will showcase the latest e-projects, AI initiatives, 5G applications and cloud computing.