MoF marks several accomplishments of its financial systems during work from home period

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, recorded several accomplishments concerning its federal financial systems during the work from home period, underscoring the readiness of the systems to provide digital and electronic solutions.

Mariam Al Amiri, Under-Secretary, Financial Management Sector, indicated that the ministry had taken several proactive steps to modernise its financial systems by employing modern technology and FinTech applications to serve government entities, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE mGovernment Initiative.

She said, "Despite the unprecedented situation that we are witnessing today, the MoF has maintained a continuity of work. We have succeeded in maintaining our operations with full efficiency. The ministry provided all of its services remotely through its smart application and website to ensure that the development process in the country is not hampered while preserving the health and safety of our communities."

The achievements concerning the financial systems included payment of federal government salaries on time by working remotely and without any challenges.

The MoF also continued to provide technical support to users of the federal financial system through its various communication channels and implemented the segregation of duties draft for federal financial system users, while ensuring business processes are in place.

The plan also ensures the completion of all federal financial system projects as per approved plans and timelines.

The initiative eliminates paper-based procedures, providing innovative solutions that ease the work-from-home period. Specialists at the ministry are handling all support requests via video meetings and training sessions for federal financial system users. Additionally, the MoF has automated the purchasing cycle until payments are made to relevant parties during this period and launched an experimental integration between the federal financial system and the upgraded e-dirham system.

The electronic financial systems enable users to complete all tasks and projects related to the work of federal entities digitally, in addition to providing technical support to customers, individuals, companies and government agencies. All electronic systems have worked successfully, with no difficulties recorded, especially with the HR Management System for Federal Government, "Bayanati".