MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Finance and Health Deputies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, along with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced its participation in the Joint Meeting of G20 Finance and Health Deputies.

Chaired by the G20 2020 Saudi Arabian Presidency, the meeting took place virtually, over the course of 3 days, from 14th to 16th September. The meeting discussed the joint statement regarding the joint health and finance response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF, and Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, participated in the meeting, and G20 members and International Organisations also attended.

During the meeting, MoF and MoHAP reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to work with various G20 member states and International Organisations to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak and mitigate its repercussions on various sectors.

Both ministries also stressed on the importance of using all available policy tools to safeguard people and businesses, all while expediting a fast and strong economic recovery.

MoF and MoHAP G20 Teams contributed to the preparation of the joint statement, and noted that governments and International Organisations should take proactive measures, decisions and initiatives, to accommodate health and financial needs.

They also reiterated the need to strengthen collaboration efforts with the private sector and encouraging impactful partnerships, to expedite the health response to the largest extent possible, in light of the current situation.

The participants finalised the discussion of the joint statement and raised it for endorsement by the finance and health ministers in the upcoming Joint Meeting for G20 Finance and Health Ministers scheduled on 17th September.