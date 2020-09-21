MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Finance and Health Ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention recently participated in the virtual Joint Meeting of G20 Finance and Health.

The meeting sought to discuss the latest developments about the global economy, and to review and endorse the G20’s statement regarding the joint health and finance response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of MoF, represented Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, represented Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, in addition to several health and finance ministers of the G20 member, International Organisations, and other invited countries attended the meeting.

The health and finance ministers of the G20 member stressed the need for all international efforts to develop effective plans to mitigate the repercussions of COVID-19 and accelerate the process of economic recovery in a way that guarantees strong and balanced global economic growth.

The ministers endorsed the G20 joint statement on the joint health and financial response to counter the effects of COVID-19, which emphasised the importance of joint international cooperation to enable the health sector to face various crises in the future.

The ministers tasked the different G20 work groups to organise their agendas in line with the joint statement and the G20 Action Plan, which aims to mitigate the aftermath of COVID-19 for the remainder of this year.

They also tasked them to continue assessing and reporting back on the progress in the upcoming ministerial meetings.

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet on October 14th, 2020, to review the progress in the G20’s statement regarding the joint health and finance response to the COVID-19 pandemic.