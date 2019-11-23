MoF organises introductory workshop on financial leasing law

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 23rd November 2019 (WAM) - The Ministry of Finance, MoF, recently organised an introductory workshop on Federal Law No. 8 of 2018 on financial leasing and Cabinet Decree No. 175 of 2019 on the application of accounting standards for the financial leasing system.

The workshop, which was attended by a large number of specialized judges, with 30 judges from different courts in the country, aimed to explain the details of the articles of the new law, its implementation mechanism and the most important changes resulting from it. Additionally, it sought to discuss the most important challenges related to its application from a legal and accounting perspective.

Commenting on the workshop, Mariam Mohammad Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Management of Financial Resources, pointed out the ministry's keenness to update the country’s financial laws according to the highest international standards.

She noted that MoF continuously strives to develop legislative and financial structures in line with its objectives of developing effective policies that strengthen the financial system in the country.

Al Amiri said: "The Ministry works to communicate, cooperate and coordinate with its various strategic partners and stakeholders in the country, to ensure the optimal application of these policies, that would in turn achieve sustainable growth, raise the nation’s status, and enhance its advanced position in various global competitiveness indicators."

She added: "The application of this law is consistent with the new accounting standards adopted, that ensures leases are fairly presented in companies’ financial statements. This ensures consistency in determining the impact on both companies’ financial statements and the day-to-day operations arising from the use of assets through leases (obligations and rights of the lessee and lessor)."

The Ministry of Finance will continue, in the coming period until the end of December 2019, to organise new introductory workshops on the financial leasing law, with the participation of financial experts, lawyers and others.