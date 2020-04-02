MoF organises remote workshops on automated budget preparation system for hiring budgets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, has organised remote workshops on the automated budget preparation system for hiring budgets.

The workshops, which in line with the Ministry's keenness to enhance the government's financial planning and raise budget implementation efficiency, introduced Federal authorities to the new system in the federal government, trained them on using it, and welcomed their inquiries on its implementation process.

A number of specialists in human resources management and financial management from 24 federal entities, in addition to a number of tech specialists in general budget management in the Ministry of Finance attended the workshops.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under-Secretary of Resource and Budget Sector, stressed the importance of continuing to organise workshops remotely. These workshops are to qualify and train hiring budget specialists in preparing all federal entities’ budgets, and to provide support and guidance to these authorities with technical matters related to the system to amend hiring budgets.

He said, "The Ministry of Finance is keen to further cooperate with various federal entities and provide them with the necessary support and training on budget preparation and implementation in accordance with the best global practices approved.

The training workshops reviewed the automated budget preparation system for hiring budgets’ workflow mechanism, the ways to request and review the folder requesting updates, which can be used in the event of a request for any change in the approved human resources budget, including, for example, in cases of creating new jobs or adjusting the budget for the newly created jobs.

The workshops also went through requesting a replacement for retirement or resignation, and employee promotions procedures, that are simultaneously reflected on the draft budget for the next fiscal year that is being prepared. The workshop also touched upon an explanation on the steps and procedures required to update the budget after updating Bayanati.

The Ministry also said that it is fully prepared to provide technical and professional support and respond to all inquiries received from the federal authorities through its call centre or through its e-mail.