MoF organises the Annual Suppliers Forum 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) As part of its continuous efforts to enhance communication with customers and to introduce the latest electronic and smart services, the Ministry of Finance, MoF, organised the 2020 Annual Suppliers Forum, yesterday.

Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Under-Secretary, Financial Management Sector, and several directors of various departments of the MoF, attended the forum, which was held virtually.

Al Amiri said, "We are pleased to welcome MoF’s suppliers and the Federal Government’s suppliers, including Emirati SMEs representatives and some business owners from licensed productive families to this year’s forum. We expect more participation in the coming years, especially in light of exempting the aforementioned category from paying registration or renewal fees in the Federal Supplier Register."

The forum introduced the main advantages and incentives offered by MoF to the suppliers. These advantages include the reduction of registration fees in MoF’s Federal Supplier Register - from AED1000 to AED500; cancelling the registration renewal fees in the Suppliers Register and cancelling the tender brochure’s purchase fees.

Also introduced were the benefits offered by MoF to SMEs’ owners, including exempting SMEs from paying registration fees for the first two years from their date of establishment; providing a 10 percent price preference to SMEs, and directing 10 percent of government procurement to SME owners.

Al Amiri said, "The MoF is also keen to enhance communication with its strategic partners, and welcomes their feedback to help improve the financial management process at the federal government level, in way that meets their requirements."

During the forum, the winning company of the 2020’s supplier evaluation was announced. This procedure is adopted in the federal government, where the departments that used a supplier’s services can evaluate them upon project completion. The evaluation is based on specific criteria, including the extent to which the service matched the predetermined specifications; the level of service; the extent of cooperation and response to requirements; the availability of technical support, and the experience of the team and more.

The forum also discussed the most prominent developments and updates related to suppliers' services, including registration and renewal - which simplified the customer journey. These updates include the new registration procedures related to registration conditions in the Federal Suppliers Register, the required documents, and service fees.

At the end of the forum, the participating suppliers had the chance to raise their questions and concerns, and they presented a set of valuable proposals.