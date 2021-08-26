UrduPoint.com

MoF Organises Virtual Dialogue Session Marking Emirati Women's Day

Thu 26th August 2021

MoF organises virtual dialogue session marking Emirati Women&#039;s Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today organised a virtual dialogue session titled "Emirati Women in the Financial Field... Achievements and Ambitions", in cooperation with the General Women’s Union in Dubai.

The session aimed at highlighting the UAE’s efforts in providing an environment that supports the empowerment and leadership of Emirati women and activating their role in the financial field.

The virtual session was opened by Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of MoF, and saw the participation of Mariam Al Amiri, Under-Secretary, Financial Management Sector at MoF; Arifa Saleh Al Falahi, board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Fatima Abdullah Al Jabri, Assistant Governor for Anti-Money Laundering Compliance - Market Conduct Regulation and Consumer Protection Department; and Awatif Al Harmoodi, General Manager of Operational Governance at Emirates Islamic, in addition to a number of women leaders from the Ministry of Finance and its strategic partners.

In his welcoming speech, Al Khoori pointed out that Emirati women have played an important role in the UAE's development, and represent a cornerstone in its renaissance.

He highlighted the role of UAE's wise leadership, as the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, laid the foundations to ensure Emirati women are empowered in all fields, including the financial sector.

During the session, Mariam Al Amiri pointed out that there are several successful women leading MoF’s key departments and sectors. 39.13 percent of women at MoF are in leadership positions and 84.46 percent of women are Emirati youth.

Al Amiri also addressed young girls, future leaders, and urged them to work with dedication and commitment, and to continue acquiring knowledge to improve their roles and gain more experience.

For her part, Al Falahi highlighted the great support and encouragement that women in the UAE have enjoyed since the UAE was founded, which led to the UAE ranking first in the MENA region in the World Bank’s 2021 ‘Women, business and the Law’ report.

