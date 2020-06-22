UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoF Organises Workshop On Rules In Banking Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 04:15 PM

MoF organises workshop on rules in banking operations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, recently organised a virtual workshop with the UAE Central Bank, and banks within the country, to explain banking procedures related to managing bank accounts for federal entities. These include operations related to the powers and limitations of signature and other procedures regulating banking procedures, in line with the Federal Decree-Law on Public Finance.

The two-day workshop was organised as part of the ministry's efforts to implement the cabinet decision on the rules to open and close bank accounts and broader banking operations, as well as to ensure optimal application by the relevant authorities in the UAE. It was attended by several financial managers from 30 ministries and federal government entities in the UAE.

"The Ministry of Finance continues to modernise the legislative structure, and strengthen the financial system in the country in accordance with the best international practices. The ministry also supports its strategic partners and relevant authorities across the country to ensure the successful implementation of relevant government decisions, to achieve the goals of the UAE vision 2021 - moves that will advance sustainable development in the country," stated Mariam Al Amiri, Under-Secretary Financial Management Sector.

Discussed at the workshop were the legal details and how to apply them. These include the definition of the powers of the minister and the ministry, the procedures for opening and closing bank accounts, the types of accounts allowed to open, the powers and limitations of signing banking transactions, as well as ways to open private bank accounts.

Additionally, the workshop clarified the steps in the event of cancellation or restructuring any of the federal ministries or entities, the concept of financial facilities, as well as bank reconciliations. Also presented at the workshop were the ministry's requirements regarding the opening of bank accounts for federal authorities, along with other provisions.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Event From Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Municipality completes Madinat Zayed Cen ..

3 minutes ago

Politicians, bureaucrats who destroyed the power s ..

18 minutes ago

Putin Attends Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Tomb of Un ..

22 minutes ago

Police Officer Detained in Russia's Kursk Region f ..

22 minutes ago

Registration open for Dubai Water sports Summer We ..

29 minutes ago

Iraqi Army Starts 3rd Phase of Offensive to Clear ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.