MoF receives the federal general budget draft for 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Finance, MoF, announced receiving the Federal budget draft for 2021 from the federal entities through its automated budget preparation system, which was fully developed, and for the first time, remotely in compliance with the social distancing rules imposed by the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

This announcement comes as part of the forward-looking and proactive steps taken by the ministry to keep up with the digital revolution, in accordance with the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE mGovernment Initiative.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under Secretary of Resource and Budget Sector, valued the efforts and dedication of all employees to accomplish and perform the job tasks entrusted to them with the required high efficiency while working remotely, allowing the federal budget draft for the year 2021 to be submitted to the competent higher authorities in the specified dates in accordance with the constitution and the law.

He said: "The Ministry of Finance has achieved during the past years a qualitative shift in updating and conducting a comprehensive development of financial electronic systems, in accordance with the directions of our wise leadership and in in line with the transition to a smart government. This is to conveniently ensure the best services to all customers and strategic partners and to improve the quality of services provided to federal entities that use the automated budget preparation system.

"

He added: "The Ministry of Finance was keen to provide all data that can be used when preparing budgets for all federal entities on the Ministry’s website and through its smart application, in order to improve government financial performance and develop effective mechanisms for preparing and implementing the nation’s general budget and improving financial planning mechanisms for the budget in accordance with the Ministry’s vision."

The Ministry of Finance received various requests from federal entities and partners through the various electronic systems in effect with the federal government. All these requests were fulfilled with high quality, accuracy and speed. The Ministry’s representatives have also contacted and coordinated with specialists at the federal entities to provide technical and administrative consultations and address some issues related to preparing the federal general budget draft for the year 2021 and finding quick solutions that serve the public interest.

The Ministry of Finance also organized a series of remote training workshops on the new system on amending job budgets, to allow the federal entities to get acquainted and trained on using the system in the federal government, and to ask their inquiries about the mechanisms of its implementation.