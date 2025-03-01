Open Menu

MoFA Announces Full Readiness For Umrah Season During Ramadan, Reaffirms Its Commitment To Citizen Safety, Digital Services

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI,1st March, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced its full readiness for the Umrah season during the holy month of Ramadan, emphasising its commitment to ensuring the comfort and safety of UAE nationals while traveling abroad. This initiative aligns with the leadership’s vision to enhance government services and provide proactive, seamless solutions that meet citizens’ expectations.

The Ministry has implemented a comprehensive plan to provide the highest levels of support and real-time assistance to UAE nationals during their Umrah journey. Through its advanced digital services available on the official website, www.mofa.gov.ae, and the UAE MOFA smartphone application, UAE nationals can swiftly complete their transactions and receive immediate responses to emergencies while abroad.

To ensure a smooth and safe travel experience, the Ministry urges citizens to take necessary precautions before departure. This includes obtaining the seasonal flu vaccine as recommended by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as well as securing electronic copies of essential travel documents such as passports and IDs for easy access when needed.

Additionally, UAE nationals are encouraged to review the Umrah Pilgrim Guide available on the Ministry’s website and smartphone app, which provides essential travel information and guidelines for each destination. The Ministry also reminds travelers to keep the UAE citizen emergency number (0097180024) on hand, available 24/7 for immediate support.

In line with its commitment to inclusivity, the Ministry has enhanced its services for senior citizens and people of determination by allowing family members to register them in the Twajudi service via the website, mobile app, or WhatsApp. This ensures that dedicated support teams can ensure their well-being and provide necessary assistance throughout their journey.

The Ministry reaffirms that its support teams remain on standby 24/7 to respond to inquiries and provide necessary assistance through the call centre at (0097180044444). It remains committed to delivering a safe, smooth, and efficient travel experience for all UAE nationals during the Ramadan Umrah season.

