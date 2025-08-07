Open Menu

MoFA Holds Introductory Workshop On Its Operations Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:15 AM

MoFA holds introductory workshop on its Operations Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organised an introductory workshop on its new Operations Centre, marking the launch of a programme to strengthen coordination with diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE and demonstrate MoFA’s readiness in managing emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The first phase of the workshops included five groups of representatives from diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE. The sessions highlighted the Ministry’s operational capabilities and its commitment to adopting global best practices in emergency, crisis, and disaster management.

Participants also reviewed the Operations Centre’s procedures across the full response cycle — from early preparedness, through emergency and crisis response, to the recovery phase.

The workshops featured a presentation on the most prominent evacuation operations conducted by the Ministry over the past five years.

These workshops reflect the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ strategic objectives to promote transparency and strengthen partnerships with accredited diplomatic missions. They contribute to building an integrated emergency, crisis, and disaster management system, while fostering future cooperation and the exchange of expertise.

