- Home
- Middle East
- MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal record certificate servic ..
MoFA, MOI Launch Electronic Integration For Document Attestation, Criminal Record Certificate Services
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Interior (MOI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) have announced the electronic integration between the two ministries as part of the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.
This integration links MoFA's document attestation service with MOI's clear criminal record certificate issuance service, allowing customers to complete three government transactions through a single digital platform.
Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of MOI, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to strengthening integrated government operations in alignment with the UAE government's vision and its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for the Emirati society.
He highlighted the pioneering Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme as a key initiative to eliminate unnecessary procedures. He also emphasised that collaboration with all entities and partners remains ongoing to achieve these objectives and uphold the UAE's global leadership in government service excellence.
Omar Obaid Hassan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of MoFA, affirmed that the ministry remains committed to developing an integrated and interconnected government system, offering a seamless range of proactive and innovative services designed to serve both citizens and residents, simplify their lives, and enhance their well-being and happiness.
This commitment, he said, aligns with the vision of the wise leadership to achieve comprehensive digital transformation and deliver world-class government services.
Through a single procedure, the service enables customers to obtain digital attestation from MOI, MoFA, and the UAE embassy in the country of destination. It also significantly reduces the service completion time from six days to just three minutes, compared to the previous processing time of three days within the UAE and three days abroad. Additionally, delivery fees have been eliminated.
When applying for the clear criminal record certificate issuance service through MOI's digital channels, customers can opt for MoFA attestation during the certificate issuance process directly from their MOI account. This enables them to access an integrated government service in a single step.
This streamlined process ensures proactive, fast, and convenient access to the service through digital channels, centralising the submission of certificate and attestation requests, as well as fee payment, within the MOI app and website. The system then electronically forwards the certificate to MoFA for attestation.
Additionally, complaints related to service and attestation are received through the Ministry of Interior's website and application.
Recent Stories
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal record certificate servic ..3 minutes ago
-
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 202418 minutes ago
-
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi32 minutes ago
-
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal33 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support Fathers’ Endowment ..47 minutes ago
-
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service providers for drones47 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering1 hour ago
-
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 hour ago
-
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI2 hours ago
-
Europe faces most profound military threat since Cold War: European Parliament2 hours ago
-
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..2 hours ago
-
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government2 hours ago