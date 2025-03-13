MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal record certificate services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Interior (MOI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) have announced the electronic integration between the two ministries as part of the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

This integration links MoFA's document attestation service with MOI's clear criminal record certificate issuance service, allowing customers to complete three government transactions through a single digital platform.

Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of MOI, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to strengthening integrated government operations in alignment with the UAE government's vision and its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for the Emirati society.

He highlighted the pioneering Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme as a key initiative to eliminate unnecessary procedures. He also emphasised that collaboration with all entities and partners remains ongoing to achieve these objectives and uphold the UAE's global leadership in government service excellence.

Omar Obaid Hassan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of MoFA, affirmed that the ministry remains committed to developing an integrated and interconnected government system, offering a seamless range of proactive and innovative services designed to serve both citizens and residents, simplify their lives, and enhance their well-being and happiness.

This commitment, he said, aligns with the vision of the wise leadership to achieve comprehensive digital transformation and deliver world-class government services.

Through a single procedure, the service enables customers to obtain digital attestation from MOI, MoFA, and the UAE embassy in the country of destination. It also significantly reduces the service completion time from six days to just three minutes, compared to the previous processing time of three days within the UAE and three days abroad. Additionally, delivery fees have been eliminated.

When applying for the clear criminal record certificate issuance service through MOI's digital channels, customers can opt for MoFA attestation during the certificate issuance process directly from their MOI account. This enables them to access an integrated government service in a single step.

This streamlined process ensures proactive, fast, and convenient access to the service through digital channels, centralising the submission of certificate and attestation requests, as well as fee payment, within the MOI app and website. The system then electronically forwards the certificate to MoFA for attestation.

Additionally, complaints related to service and attestation are received through the Ministry of Interior's website and application.