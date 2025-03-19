Open Menu

MOFA Opens Registration For 2025 Scholarship Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 12:02 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Scholarship Program, running from May 1 to June 1. The programme supports outstanding Emirati students in pursuing higher education abroad at 60 leading international universities, specialising in key diplomatic fields. It aims to develop national talent and equip future diplomats with the expertise to contribute to the UAE’s foreign policy and global presence.
This initiative fosters innovation and excellence in diplomacy, empowering scholars to excel in the diplomatic corps. It also strengthens MOFA with skilled national talent, capable of shaping UAE foreign policy and making a global impact.

MOFA’s Scholarship Programme aligns with its vision to develop diplomatic expertise that adapts to global changes and strengthens the UAE’s international presence. It aims to equip a new generation of highly qualified diplomats with the skills to lead in international relations, emphasizing competence and excellence.

MOFA requires applicants to be UAE nationals with a valid passport, family book, and certified good conduct.

Candidates must be between 17 and 22 years old and achieve a minimum score of 80% in the Advanced and Elite secondary education streams or 90% in the General, Technical, and other curricula. They must also hold an English proficiency certificate with a minimum score of 6.5 in Academic IELTS or an equivalent TOEFL score and secure admission to a MOFA-approved university. Successful candidates are required to commit to serving in the Ministry’s diplomatic corps for a period equal to their years of study.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises prospective applicants to visit its official website at https://www.mofa.gov.ae/ar-ae/scholarship to review the necessary documents and application requirements. The Scholarship Programme encompasses three Primary stages: first, scholars complete their undergraduate studies abroad; second, they enroll at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy to obtain a specialised postgraduate diploma in diplomacy and international relations; and finally, upon fulfilling graduation requirements, they are appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and join the diplomatic corps.

