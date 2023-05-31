UrduPoint.com

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Algerian Ambassador To The UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocols Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Amor Fritah, Ambassador of People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the UAE.

Saif Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Algerian Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More Stories From Middle East

