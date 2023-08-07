Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Rwanda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has received a copy of the credentials of John Mirenge, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the UAE.

Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

