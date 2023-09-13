Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Albania To UAE

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 10:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), has received a copy of the credentials of Ridi Kurtezi, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the UAE.

Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure in representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

