MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Commonwealth Of The Bahamas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Tony S. Joudi, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the UAE.

Saif Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

