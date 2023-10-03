MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Sweden to UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Fredrik Floren, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE.

Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Swedish Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

