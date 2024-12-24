MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Bangladesh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Tareq Ahmed, Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the UAE.
Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Bangladesh in all fields.
The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
