MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Republic Of South Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Mawien Makol Ariik, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to the UAE.

He wished the new Ambassador of South Sudan success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and South Sudan in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

