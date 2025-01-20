Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Kyrgyzstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Saliev Aman Akylbekovich, Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE.

He wished the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

