MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Republic Of Turkiye
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the UAE.
Omar Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Turkey in all fields.
The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste7 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye7 minutes ago
-
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed bin Rashid52 minutes ago
-
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities1 hour ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops $77.88 pb2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehensive development2 hours ago
-
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors2 hours ago
-
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan3 hours ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient ties with Italy3 hours ago
-
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities4 hours ago