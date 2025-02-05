Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Republic Of Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:45 PM

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the UAE.

Omar Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Turkey in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

