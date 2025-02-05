MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Rui Manuel Hanjam, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the UAE.

Saif Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Timor-Leste in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.