MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Tuvalu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Dr. Tauisi M Taupo, Ambassador of Tuvalu to the UAE.
Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador of Tuvalu success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Tuvalu in all fields.
The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
