Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of State Of Israel

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 07:15 PM

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of State of Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Yossi Shelly, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the UAE.

He wished the new Ambassador of the State of Israel success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Israel in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

Israel UAE All

Recent Stories

Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session h ..

Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potent ..

Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potential, for Socio-economic transf ..

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in u ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in upper parts of country from Feb ..

3 minutes ago
 3 Fake cops arrested

3 Fake cops arrested

3 minutes ago
 Officers’ delegation visits FDA City

Officers’ delegation visits FDA City

3 minutes ago
Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off stude ..

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..

15 minutes ago
 Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their ..

Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest

15 minutes ago
 ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cas ..

ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases

15 minutes ago
 Minority cards distributed

Minority cards distributed

15 minutes ago
 CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electric ..

CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East