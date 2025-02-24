Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Republic Of Panama

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Lisa Mae Mastellari Vega, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the UAE.

He wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of Panama success in the performance of her duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Panama in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE Panama All

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

3 minutes ago
 Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

60 minutes ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

1 hour ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

1 hour ago
 AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

2 hours ago
 Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

2 hours ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

2 hours ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East