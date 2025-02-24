MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Republic Of Panama
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Lisa Mae Mastellari Vega, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to the UAE.
He wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of Panama success in the performance of her duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Panama in all fields.
The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
