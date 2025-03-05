MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Spain in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.