Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Republic Of Chad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:00 AM

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has received a copy of the credentials of Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE.

Al Shamsi wished the new Ambassador of Chad success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the two countries in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE Chad All

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad

4 minutes ago
 UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, ..

UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al ..

UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai

34 minutes ago
 UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents cr ..

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General

50 minutes ago
 Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al ..

Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation ..

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza S ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
Dozens of people trapped under rubble in Israeli a ..

Dozens of people trapped under rubble in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attac ..

Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attacks for hostile states

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

1 hour ago
 MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Progr ..

MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Programme

1 hour ago
 RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of ..

RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of Al Khail Metro Station

1 hour ago
 UBF: Customer awareness first, strongest line of ..

UBF: Customer awareness first, strongest line of defence against financial frau ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East