MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has received a copy of the credentials of Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE.

Al Shamsi wished the new Ambassador of Chad success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the two countries in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

