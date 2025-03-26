MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of George Janjgava, Ambassador of the Georgia to the UAE.

Al Shamsi wished the new Ambassador of Georgia success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Georgia in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

