MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary at MoFA, received a copy of the credentials of Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.