UrduPoint.com

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Iranian Ambassador To The UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary at MoFA, received a copy of the credentials of Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UAE.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

Iran UAE United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailou ..

Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailout funds, Moody's warns

11 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry ..

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry leaders, June 21-22

21 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations ..

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations to begin in Tehran from Satur ..

25 minutes ago
 Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

33 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

36 minutes ago
 UAE national judo team to play three matches tomor ..

UAE national judo team to play three matches tomorrow in opening of Astana Grand ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.