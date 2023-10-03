Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Of Canada's Consul-General

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MoFA receives credentials of Canada&#039;s Consul-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) Maktoum Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA’s) Dubai Office, has met with Tracy Reynolds, Consul-General of Canada in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Maktoum welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

