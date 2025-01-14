Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) at Dubai Office, met with Khaled AlZaabi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

