MoFA Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of Kuwait
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) at Dubai Office, met with Khaled AlZaabi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai, and received his credentials.
Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.
