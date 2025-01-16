MoFA Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of Somalia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2025 | 01:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs (MoFA’s) Dubai Office, met with Ahmed Mohamud Diriye, Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and received his credentials.
Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Somalia
NADRA offices to be established in all tehsils till March 31st
PTI submits written demands including investigation into May 9, Nov 24-27 events
UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect endangered Malayan tigers
First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to return home Thursday
Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip
US President welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' satellite
China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 2024
ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that turns methane into graphene, h ..
Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza
Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah Mountain Shooting Championship receives over 400 registrations from 37 countries3 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Somalia3 minutes ago
-
UAE, Malaysia launch collaboration to protect endangered Malayan tigers33 minutes ago
-
First group of Syrian refugees in Belgium set to return home Thursday33 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip33 minutes ago
-
US President welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal1 hour ago
-
UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' satellite1 hour ago
-
UN Security Council demands Houthis cease attack on commercial vessels1 hour ago
-
China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 20242 hours ago
-
ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that turns methane into graphene, hydrogen3 hours ago
-
Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%4 hours ago