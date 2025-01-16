Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of Somalia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2025 | 01:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs (MoFA’s) Dubai Office, met with Ahmed Mohamud Diriye, Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

