MoFA Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of Ghana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dubai Office, has met with Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu Amable, Consul-General of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai, and received her credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in her duties.

