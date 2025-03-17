MoFA Receives Credentials Of United Kingdom Consul-General
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 03:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MoFA) Dubai Office, met with Sarah Mooney, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Consul-General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and received her credentials at MofA's Office headquarters in Dubai.
Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and underlined the ties between the two countries, wishing her success in her duties.
