MoFA signs MoU with Mediclinic Middle East to enhance healthcare services for its employees

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mediclinic middle East, one of the leading private healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates, as part of a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing healthcare services for the ministry’s employees and their families.
The MoU was signed by Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East.
This agreement will provide exclusive healthcare benefits and services to the ministry’s employees and their families, with a focus on promoting health awareness and supporting overall well-being.
Commenting on the partnership, Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi stated, “This MoU embodies the values of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our commitment to establishing partnerships based on continuous collaboration to meet the needs and requirements of our employees. It contributes to enhancing quality of life and fostering a healthy and positive work environment that thrives on cooperation and belonging.
It also reflects our shared responsibility in supporting societal progress through exceptional partnerships that ensure the highest standards of healthcare for our team members and their families."
For his part, Hein van Eck expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to be able to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a collaboration which demonstrates the strong link between the public and private sectors in the UAE. This partnership highlights Mediclinic's dedication to providing exceptional medical care and promoting health and wellness through our high levels of expertise and comprehensive healthcare services, and we look forward to serving MOFA’s employees and their families."
This partnership marks a significant step toward building a more prosperous society by offering comprehensive support to ministry employees. It contributes to providing advanced and integrated healthcare services that empower them socially in alignment with the national pillars of We the UAE 2031.
