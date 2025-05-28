Open Menu

MoFA Summons Israeli Ambassador, Condemns In Strongest Terms Offensive, Deplorable Violations In Occupied Jerusalem

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 07:48 PM

MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorable violations in occupied Jerusalem

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned the Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, to condemn in the strongest terms the deplorable and offensive violations against the Palestinian people that took place in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

The UAE underscored that these provocative, arbitrary practices represent dangerous incitement against Muslims, and are a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the holy city.

The UAE stresses that the continued attacks by Israeli extremists and their incitement to hatred and violence constitute a systematic extremist campaign, that not only targets the Palestinian people but the entire international community, further escalating tensions at a time when efforts should be focused on ending the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE calls on the Israeli government to assume full responsibility, condemn these hostile acts, hold perpetrators accountable without exception to ministers and officials, and take urgent steps to prevent the exploitation of Jerusalem for agendas of violence, extremism and incitement.

The UAE reiterates that failure to act will be seen as tacit approval that will only further deepen the cycle of hatred, racism, and instability.

Furthermore, the UAE emphasised the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and historical status, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Qubbat Al Sakhrah, and the surrounding courtyards.

The Ministry emphasises the UAE’s categorical rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation. The UAE underscored the need to respect the status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the importance of protecting all holy sites in Jerusalem, which symbolise coexistence and peace.

Related Topics

Gaza UAE Jerusalem United Arab Emirates Mosque Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab ..

8 seconds ago
 Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Pr ..

Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme

39 seconds ago
 Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trad ..

Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU

49 seconds ago
 Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures

Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures

1 minute ago
 UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

1 minute ago
 Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define lan ..

Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media

1 minute ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohor ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Vi ..

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Futu ..

Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

2 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Publ ..

Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award

2 minutes ago
 MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in stron ..

MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorab ..

2 minutes ago
 Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic ..

Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean en ..

2 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of ..

Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East