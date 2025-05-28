- Home
- Middle East
- MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorable violations in occ ..
MoFA Summons Israeli Ambassador, Condemns In Strongest Terms Offensive, Deplorable Violations In Occupied Jerusalem
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 07:48 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned the Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, to condemn in the strongest terms the deplorable and offensive violations against the Palestinian people that took place in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.
The UAE underscored that these provocative, arbitrary practices represent dangerous incitement against Muslims, and are a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the holy city.
The UAE stresses that the continued attacks by Israeli extremists and their incitement to hatred and violence constitute a systematic extremist campaign, that not only targets the Palestinian people but the entire international community, further escalating tensions at a time when efforts should be focused on ending the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip.
The UAE calls on the Israeli government to assume full responsibility, condemn these hostile acts, hold perpetrators accountable without exception to ministers and officials, and take urgent steps to prevent the exploitation of Jerusalem for agendas of violence, extremism and incitement.
The UAE reiterates that failure to act will be seen as tacit approval that will only further deepen the cycle of hatred, racism, and instability.
Furthermore, the UAE emphasised the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and historical status, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Qubbat Al Sakhrah, and the surrounding courtyards.
The Ministry emphasises the UAE’s categorical rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation. The UAE underscored the need to respect the status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the importance of protecting all holy sites in Jerusalem, which symbolise coexistence and peace.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab ..
Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme
Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU
Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures
UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Vi ..
Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future
Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award
MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorab ..
Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean en ..
Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab Social Media Influe ..8 seconds ago
-
Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme39 seconds ago
-
Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU49 seconds ago
-
Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures1 minute ago
-
UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement1 minute ago
-
Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media1 minute ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Virginia International ..2 minutes ago
-
Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future2 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award2 minutes ago
-
MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorable violations in occ ..2 minutes ago
-
Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean energy, decarbonisatio ..2 minutes ago
-
Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Service3 minutes ago