MoFA Undersecretary meets Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Adis Pepic, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Montenegro and explored ways to boost cooperation in fields of mutual interest, serving the interests of the peoples of both friendly nations.