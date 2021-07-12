MoFAIC, AGDA introduce MA in Humanitarian Action and Development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) announced today the launch of a nine-month Master's in Humanitarian Action and Development, which is AGDA's most recent academic programme and the first of its kind in the UAE.

The new Master’s programme is yet another milestone for AGDA, which was established in 2014, and is in line with its endeavours to deliver high-impact training and education programmes to empower youth to occupy leadership positions in diplomacy and government. The programme offers students the practical and theoretical skills necessary to pursue a career in international humanitarian and developmental aid.

The programme is the fruit of a joint initiative, launched by MoFAIC and AGDA in 2018, and comprises four main areas of study: Humanitarian Action, Poverty and Sustainable Development, International Humanitarian Law, and the International Humanitarian Action and Development and the UAE's Foreign Policy.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, stressed the importance of the constructive cooperation and partnership with AGDA, commending its growing and essential role in supporting the UAE’s foreign aid policy objectives, by offering a range of specially designed training programmes to prepare a generation of specialists in the international humanitarian and development field.

Al Shamsi also indicated that the programme is not limited to the UAE, but rather extends to include all other countries; which, in turn, will help enrich the UAE’s contributions in terms of international development and humanitarian aid, particularly as the UAE managed to maintain its position among the world’s top ODA/GNI donors over the past eight years.

For his part, Bernardino León, Director-General of AGDA, said, "Through offering this theoretical and practical Master’s programme, AGDA is keen to develop the next generation of leaders in the field of humanitarian action.

This course is well aligned with the strategic aspirations of MoFAIC and is sure to enable the UAE to contribute to global sustainable development through peace, security, and prosperity."

He added, "The Master’s programme will strengthen the capabilities of both future diplomats and humanitarian experts. We aim to empower these foreign policy specialists to operate more effectively in conjunction with one another, to achieve the UAE’s objective of shaping more cohesive communities, for a better world."

Professor Eric Alter, Dean of AGDA, said, "There is a growing demand in the UAE for professionals who can assume leadership positions in the humanitarian field and contribute to achieving the country's foreign policy goals in this field."

The programme is structured to prepare its students to take on challenging roles in the field of humanitarian action, through improving their skills and knowledge.

Upon the programme’s completion, graduates will understand the different global humanitarian frameworks at play. They will also possess an understanding of development studies and humanitarian action in the context of international relations, international law, diplomacy, and relevant United Nations agendas.

The graduates will also acquire the cognitive skills needed to be ethical leaders, and the ability to communicate effectively, both internally and externally, especially through mass media.

The programme's courses were carefully selected to help qualify graduates to manage humanitarian action programmes and enable them to overcome potential challenges. The MA programme in Humanitarian Action and Development is AGDA’s third full-time programme. The Academy also offers a Master of Arts Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership, and a post-graduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations.