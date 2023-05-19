UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC And Burjeel Holdings Sign MoU On Provision Of Healthcare Services

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and Burjeel Holdings have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the provision of specialised healthcare services for MoFAIC employees and their families.

This agreement spurs from the desire of both parties to consolidate areas of existing cooperation and communication and to benefit from various activities and participations related to the provision of medical services.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Ministry by Abdullah Mohammad Alblooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Affairs, and by Omran Al Khoori, a member of the board of Directors of Burjeel Holdings and the Group's business Development President, on behalf of Burjeel Holdings.

This agreement is envisaged as a foundational structure for enhanced coordination and reciprocal cooperation between both parties, illustrating the Ministry's unwavering dedication to ensuring premium healthcare for its employees and their families.

The excellent reputation and robust healthcare provision capability of Burjeel Holdings, demonstrated by its state-of-the-art hospitals, contribute to the superior level of medical services offered to the Ministry's employees and their dependents.

In light of the signed agreement, Al Blooki reaffirmed that “the Ministry seeks to realise strategic objectives through this cooperation, specifically, enhancing the quality of life via comprehensive and proactive health and therapeutic services.

This is underpinned by a health system that encourages partnership, embraces cutting-edge health and therapeutic technologies, and promotes initiatives of social responsibility, awareness campaigns at the national and local level, and supports shared sports and cultural activities.”

On his part, Al Khoori said, "We are proud and honoured by this valuable partnership, which adds to our important achievements in the health sector in the UAE. We are also pleased to play our role in social responsibility by serving and meeting the needs of those working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. This reinforces the necessity of integration between roles".

“We are proud and honoured by this valuable partnership with MoFAIC. It highlights our capabilities in delivering world-class healthcare through a network of hospitals, cutting-edge technologies, and multiple specialities. Our dedicated healthcare professionals are committed to upholding the highest standard of care and ensuring the well-being of the Ministry’s employees and guests. Through such collaborations, we strive to enhance our role in serving the community and participate in accomplishing the vision of the UAE’s leaders,” added Al Khoori.

