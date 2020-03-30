MoFAIC announces temporary closure of customer happiness centres

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, announced on Sunday that its Customer Happiness Centres are temporarily closed starting 29th March 2020 and until further notice, and that it will continue to serve the public through online SmartServices, in line with precautionary measures and pursuant to government directives in the prevailing circumstances.

MoFAIC notified customers through social media, clarifying the process rolled out to avail attestation services online through the Ministry’s website.

Customers can apply for attestation services by logging onto MoFAIC's website and contact Emirates Post on 600599999 to pick up their documents from their location, enclosing original documents and a copy of the proof of payment.

The Ministry will then attest received documents and notify the customer via email/SMS upon completion. Emirates Post will then contact the customer to schedule delivery.

MoFAIC has taken all necessary measures to ensure business continuity in the current circumstances by providing a range of smart services designed to facilitate procedures for customers.