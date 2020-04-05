UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Briefs Accredited Ambassadors, Consuls On Latest COVID-19 Developments In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

MoFAIC briefs accredited ambassadors, consuls on latest COVID-19 developments in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, held an e-briefing on Saturday during which ambassadors and consuls accredited to the UAE were briefed on latest COVID-19 developments and precautionary measures rolled out in the UAE amid the current global outbreak.

Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, MoFAIC Under-Secretary, Major General Mansour Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and Brigadier Khamis Mohammed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, briefed diplomats on repatriation of UAE citizens, residents and visitors.

The online briefing was broadcast directly from the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and came in conjunction with the UAE’s decision to temporarily extend a suspension on entries for all holders of valid UAE residencies currently outside the country, and the temporary suspension of passenger flights and transit flights for and to the UAE, in addition to a decision temporarily allow particular flights to facilitate the repatriation of residents and visitors wishing to leave the country.

MoFAIC Under-Secretary stated that 43 air and ground repatriations were completed for UAE citizens and their companions so far, with a total of 1783 repatriates, and 22 other repatriations targeting approximately 641 UAE citizens and their companions are underway. He praised the efforts of the American and British embassies in joint repatriation in one flight.

Major General Al Dhaheri affirmed that since the beginning of the crisis, a committee was formed to facilitate the repatriation of visitors and their safe return to their families. He stated that more than 12,000 applications were registered in "Tawajudi for Residents" and have been reviewed. The committee continues to review applications and identify humanitarian cases.

He added that valid residency permits for residents will be extended without prior medical examination and administrative fines for overstaying will be waived for visiting visas. Additionally, a mechanism to facilitate procedures for the renewal of visit visa of all kinds over the coming period is under consideration.

Questions and inquiries that were raised during the e-briefing were duly answered.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Visa Citizenship All From

Recent Stories

Mainland China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, three ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has an opportunity to make distan ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.