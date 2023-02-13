UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Delegation Visits Paris To Discuss Trilateral Cooperation With France, India

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM



PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) A delegation from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), led by the Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, conducted an official visit to the French Republic from 6th to 8th February, during which the second technical meeting of the UAE-France-India (UFI) trilateral initiative took place.

Al Hajeri participated in the meeting alongside the Secretary-General of France’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descôtes; and Foreign Secretary of India, Vinay Kwatra.

The meeting discussed the adoption of the UFI trilateral cooperation roadmap and the upcoming implementation of cooperation projects between the three countries.

During the visit, Al Hajeri also convened meetings with the Advisor to the French Minister of Foreign Affairs for North Africa and the middle East, Bruno Pereira da Silva, and the Director-General of MEDEF International Philippe Gautier, to discuss ways to strengthen the Emirati-French relations in various areas of common interest, including trade and investment, aviation, energy, green hydrogen, and health.

