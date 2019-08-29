MoFAIC, Emirates Diplomatic Academy conclude training programmes for African diplomats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Emirates Diplomatic academy (EDA) celebrated the completion of the programme of 60 diplomats from South Sudan, Mali and Gabon as part of a series of diplomatic training programmes.

Running from 25 to 29 August, the programmes aimed to enhance the diplomatic knowledge and skills of participants while exchanging best practices in the field of diplomacy with partner nations.

The carefully tailored curriculum helped trainees deepen their knowledge in a dynamic and interactive learning environment that combined lectures, hands-on training and discussions, with a focus on participatory learning, problem-solving and addressing international issues.

Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Acting Deputy Director General and Director of Executive Training at EDA, said: "Organised by MoFAIC in partnership with EDA, these training programmes demonstrate the Academy's commitment to implementing the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership towards enhancing the UAE’s contributions to global humanitarian development. As a positive outcome of these trainings, 60 young international diplomats are now ready to play their role in supporting global efforts to achieve sustainable development."

"Carefully developed in view of global developments and humanitarian challenges, such specialised training programmes encourage creative thinking and dialogue and provide trainees with the necessary knowledge and skills to address the constantly changing requirements of the modern age.

The programmes included an introductory course on UAE history and foreign policy, a session on cultural diplomacy with a visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as a lecture on countering violent extremism, held in cooperation with Hedayah. The trainees also undertook a course on international cooperation and the UAE’s foreign aid policy to promote peace and prosperity.

In addition, the programmes included an awareness-raising session on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that emphasised the importance of the UN as a fundamental forum for promoting ideas and a platform for multilateral dialogue and international cooperation to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Reviewing the SDGs and their progress, the session highlighted contemporary challenges, particularly those related to poverty, gender equality, economic growth and environmental issues, and identified best practices to ensure global peace and prosperity.

Through its executive training programmes, EDA seeks to prepare diplomats for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow. The Academy provides theoretical knowledge and practical experience to inspire future leaders to become the driving force of future international strategic initiatives.