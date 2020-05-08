MoFAIC facilitates two flights carrying 350 Indian nationals from UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) India has begun repatriating its citizens from the UAE due to border closures following the outbreak of COVID-19.

A total of 350 passengers onboard two flights departed from the UAE on Thursday evening after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) facilitated the evacuation operation in coordination with the Indian Embassy and Consulate.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, underlined the Ministry's keenness to streamline evacuation measures in coordination with all concerned departments in the country.

Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, commended the excellent coordination between the two nations in facilitating the phased evacuation measures through the country's airports.

He also praised the medical screening measures conducted by UAE authorities to ensure that all passengers were symptom-free before departure.