MOFAIC holds farewell ceremony for ambassadors of Jordan, Ukraine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) today held a farewell ceremony, at Qasr Al Watan, for Juma Abdullah Al Abadi, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE, and Yuriy Polurez, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, to commemorate the end of their terms as ambassadors of their countries.

At the start of the ceremony, Aliaa Al Mehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Protocols Affairs, delivered a speech commending the distinguished efforts of both ambassadors to enhance the relations between their countries and the UAE while wishing them luck and success in their future endeavours.

Al Abadi thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving him the Independence Medal of the First Order, lauding his wise policies and key regional and international role.

Polurez praised the developing bilateral ties between the UAE and Ukraine and thanked Emirati officials for their cooperation and support.

The event was attended by Arab and foreign diplomats and officials from the ministry.