UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOFAIC Holds Farewell Ceremony For Ambassadors Of Jordan, Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

MOFAIC holds farewell ceremony for ambassadors of Jordan, Ukraine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) today held a farewell ceremony, at Qasr Al Watan, for Juma Abdullah Al Abadi, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE, and Yuriy Polurez, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, to commemorate the end of their terms as ambassadors of their countries.

At the start of the ceremony, Aliaa Al Mehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Protocols Affairs, delivered a speech commending the distinguished efforts of both ambassadors to enhance the relations between their countries and the UAE while wishing them luck and success in their future endeavours.

Al Abadi thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving him the Independence Medal of the First Order, lauding his wise policies and key regional and international role.

Polurez praised the developing bilateral ties between the UAE and Ukraine and thanked Emirati officials for their cooperation and support.

The event was attended by Arab and foreign diplomats and officials from the ministry.

Related Topics

Ukraine UAE Independence Event From Lucky Cement Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Today PSL Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Z ..

10 minutes ago

US Can Cut Ransomware Attacks by 85%, Contain Rest ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Coalition Denies Bombing Rebel Camp Near Yem ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Police Detain Man for Leaking Military In ..

19 minutes ago

Canada Ethics Committee Says No New Government Con ..

19 minutes ago

US Sanctions 7 People, 4 Entities, 1 Vessel Over F ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.