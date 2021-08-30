UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Holds Farewell Ceremony For Ambassadors Of Mali, Spain

Mon 30th August 2021

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) today held a farewell ceremony at the Emirates Palace Hotel for Boukary Sidibe, Ambassador of Mali to the UAE, and Antonio Álvarez Barthe, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, to commemorate the end of their terms as ambassadors of their countries.

At the start of the ceremony, Aliaa Al Mehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Protocol Affairs, made a speech commending the distinguished efforts of both ambassadors to enhance relations between their countries and the UAE while wishing them luck and success in their future endeavours.

She conveyed the appreciation of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for them and his best wishes in their future assignments.

The two ambassadors thanked the Emirati officials and hailed the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two diplomats highlighted the most important achievements accomplished between their respective countries and the UAE in all domains.

They also praised the developing bilateral ties between the UAE and their respective countries and thanked Emirati officials for their cooperation and support, which contributed positively to their assignment of enhancing the distinguished ties between their countries and the UAE.

The event was attended by Arab and foreign diplomats and officials from the ministry.

